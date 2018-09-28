Dayton PD recover guns, ammunition from man who shot at home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) [ + - ]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Police found several firearms inside a suspect's home after he reportedly shot at a residence Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 pm on Thursday, Dayton Police officers responded to the 100 block of Lorenz Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that a home had been shot.

Officers were able to locate a person of interest after further investigation and help from citizens.

A search warrant was conducted on the individual's home on Anna Street, where officials confiscated six handguns, two shotguns, a rifle, several high-capacity magazines, and a bulk amount of ammunition.

"Any time we get a weapon off the street and out of irresponsible hands it a win for us and a win for the community," says Lt. Jason Hall, Commander of the Violent Crimes Bureau.

The suspect was arrested and now faces pending charges such as Having Weapons Under Disability and Shooting into a Habitation.