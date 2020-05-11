Dayton PD promoting three officers with an updated ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is promoting three law enforcement officers on Monday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers of City Hall.

In an effort to limit attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each officer will have an individual promotion ceremony, which will not be open to the public.

According to officials, only those necessary for the ceremony will attend in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The following officers will be promoted:

Lt. Paul Saunders will be promoted to the rank of Major and will assume the role of Chief of Staff.

Sgt. John Riegel will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will be assigned to the East Patrol Operations Division as the Night Watch Commander.

Officer Daniel Perkins will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant and be assigned to the West Patrol Operations Division.