Dayton PD issues Critical Missing Alert for 12-year-old girl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since June 2.

Tamarha Jackson was last seen around noon in the 2500 block of Madden Hills Drive. She left the area with a girl and two boys.

Tamarha is described as a black female, stands 5'0", and weighs 100 pounds. She is bald with brown eyes.

She generally wears a scarf on her head and was last seen wearing a black scarf, blue shorts, blue jacket, and black and pink Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.