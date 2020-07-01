Investigation underway after 3 shot in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people were shot in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m., someone was shot in the area of the Save A Lot on North Gettysburg Avenue. A short time later, police were notified that another person was shot on Stanford Place. A third shooting victim was driven to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police investigate a shooting on Stanford Place. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

Authorities are unsure at this time if the shootings are connected. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials could not immediately say how severe the victims’ injuries are.

Police taped off a portion of the Save A Lot parking lot as part of their investigation. A portion of Stanford Place was blocked off by tape as well.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.