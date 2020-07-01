1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled
Coronavirus in Ohio: Miami Twp. Rooster closes after 5 positive COVID-19 cases

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Save a Lot web

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people were shot in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m., someone was shot in the area of the Save A Lot on North Gettysburg Avenue. A short time later, police were notified that another person was shot on Stanford Place. A third shooting victim was driven to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police investigate a shooting on Stanford Place. (WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

Authorities are unsure at this time if the shootings are connected. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Officials could not immediately say how severe the victims’ injuries are.

Police taped off a portion of the Save A Lot parking lot as part of their investigation. A portion of Stanford Place was blocked off by tape as well.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS