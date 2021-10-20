DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration National Prescription Drug Take-back Day on Saturday, October 23.

According to a release by the Dayton PD, this event gives residents the chance to prevent drug abuse, theft and accidental poising by removing expired and unused prescription drugs from homes.

To dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, bring them to one of the five drop-off sites around Dayton from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday. The release said that all drop-offs are free and anonymous with no questions asked.

The release does say that liquids, needles, and sharps will not be accepted.

The locations are:

Central Patrol Operations Division: 248 Salem Avenue

East Patrol Operations Division North: 417 East Helena Street

East Patrol Operations Division South: 2721 Wayne Avenue

West Patrol Operations Division: 951 Washington Street

Drive-thru: Goodwill Easter Seals: 600 South Main Street

If you are unable to make the Oct. 23 date, the release said these sites have drug drop-off boxes available for use year-round Monday-Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

For more info or to find additional drop-off sites, go to takebackday.dea.gov