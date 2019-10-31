Dayton PD cites electric issue as cause of apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department said Thursday the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesay at the Marvin Garden Apartments was electric in nature. The fire displaced residents in more than 20 units.

Those people are not house in an emergency shelter at the Dayton Convention Center.

“A neighbor knocked on my door and said there was a fire and we had to evacuate,” said Mark Taylor, a resident at the apartments. He said he put on his shoes and ran out.

“I saw smoke pouring from the top of the building,” Taylor said.

People living in the building were taken over to the Dayton Convention Center.

“We’re providing comfort and care with volunteers who are doing really great work for the Red Cross,” said Cory Paul, executive director for the Dayton Red Cross.

Taylor is a NAVY veteran. He says with help from the Red Cross and the VA, he has everything he needs.

“They’ve taken care of all of our needs. I speak for myself but I see everybody else getting assistance just like I am. Personally I’m going out to the VA to stay,” Taylor said.

That care involves making people feel at home.

“We found a TV antenna, hooked it up to one of the TV’s and we had Game 7 (of the World Series) playing,” Paul said.

It also involves helping with longer term recovery.

“We’re trying to figure out what that next step is and working with them on an individual basis to make sure that their recovery plan is solid,” Paul said.

While recovery is a long road ahead, taylor is grateful for everything he’s received so far.

“I can’t thank them enough. I can’t thank them enough,” Paul said.

