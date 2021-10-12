DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of taking part in an aggravated burglary on October 8.

Three suspects appeared to be involved in a burglary on Fez Lane around 3:45 a.m. All three appeared to be armed. Two of the three suspects had their faces covered, DPD said.

The Dayton Police Department asks that anyone who recognizes the man pictured, or who has information about the burglary call 937-333-COPS, or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.