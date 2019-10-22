Dayton PD announces locations for Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department announced their locations for the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is a chance for residents to help prevent drug abuse, theft, and accidental poisonings by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Drop-off is free and anonymous, but liquids, sharps, and needles cannot be accepted.

Their “Say BOO to Drugs” event is co-hosted by the DEA, Vandalia Police, Dayton Police, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.

The following six locations will be open from 10 am until 2 pm:

Dayton Safety Building – 335 W. Third St.

Central Patrol Operations Division – 248 Salem Ave.

East Patrol Operations Division North – 417 East Helena St.

East Patrol Operations Division South – 2721 Wayne Ave.

West Patrol Operations Division – 951 Washington St.

Dayton Fire Company 16 – 4111 Kings Hwy.

If you can’t make it on October 26, the five police sites have drug drop-off boxes available Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.