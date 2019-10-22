Dayton PD announces locations for Drug Take Back Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department announced their locations for the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event is a chance for residents to help prevent drug abuse, theft, and accidental poisonings by ridding homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Drop-off is free and anonymous, but liquids, sharps, and needles cannot be accepted.
Their “Say BOO to Drugs” event is co-hosted by the DEA, Vandalia Police, Dayton Police, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, and the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition.
The following six locations will be open from 10 am until 2 pm:
- Dayton Safety Building – 335 W. Third St.
- Central Patrol Operations Division – 248 Salem Ave.
- East Patrol Operations Division North – 417 East Helena St.
- East Patrol Operations Division South – 2721 Wayne Ave.
- West Patrol Operations Division – 951 Washington St.
- Dayton Fire Company 16 – 4111 Kings Hwy.
If you can’t make it on October 26, the five police sites have drug drop-off boxes available Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm.
