DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission unanimously approved a settlement for Clifford Owensby.

A $125,000 settlement resolves all pending litigation with Owensby. Owensby was pulled over by police in Sept. 2021, where police believed he had left a suspected drug house.

Police body camera footage showed officers asking Owensby to exit his vehicle. Authorities were told by Owensby that he was paraplegic and refused assistance from officers.

The officers were accused of having forcibly removed Owensby from the vehicle, where he was pulled out if the car by his hair.

During the traffic stop, it is believed police seized over $22,000. The money was returned as a part of the settlement.

Dayton’s law director says all claims have been dismissed with no admission of liability by the city.