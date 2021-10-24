DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Paw Patrol Dayton is holding its Doggie Fall Fest Sunday, October 24 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The event will be held at 715 Executive Blvd. in Dayton, Paw Patrol said.

The festival features live demonstrations, live music, dog paintings, raffles and food and merchandise vendors a release by Paw Patrol Dayton said. There will be a make -your-own-bone bar and an adopt a stuffed animal booth.

The event website said there will also be a Fall Fest Doggie Costume contest from 2:30 pm to 3 pm. Categories include Cutest costume, Scariest costume, Looks most like owner and Most unique.

Tickets to enter the costume contest are $3 and can be bought here.

For more information on the event and a list of vendors, click here.