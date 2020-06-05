Dayton Pastors looking for solutions for racial injustice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Protests for justice provoked by the death of George Floyd lead to an outcry across the nation, but some say it’s important to use this moment to shed light on others, too.

“We’re seeing not just the reaction of George Floyd but also Ahmaud Arbery, also Breonna Taylor,” said Joshua Ward, pastor of Omega Baptist Church.

On June 5, Taylor would have been 27 years old, but she was shot and killed on March 13 when officers broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting. Her death and others lead to a fight for justice and equality across the globe.

“It’s not just the loss of life, I think there is some real issues with inequity when we drive through west Dayton. When we drive through other parts of the greater Dayton region. There is a visible difference,” Ward said.

Now, he and Pastor Steve Saucer of Restoration Church of Jesus Christ are joining the community in hopes to take action for change.

“It’s about ensuring that you fill out the census. The importance of ensuring that you vote,” said Ward.

“Everybody needs to do something do what you can do and support what everybody else is doing,” Saucer said. “What the church has to do is continue to equip the next generation’s leaders. Continue to lend our resources, lend our strength, lend our efforts and walk alongside those in society.”

Both pastors agree to keep the conversation about racial injustice going and taking concrete steps to create a better future for Dayton.

“We’re going to really be the generation to make great change and be progressive enough to make sure the children of today and tomorrow don’t experience the same world we live in,” said Pastor Saucer.