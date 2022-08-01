FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WDTN) — A pastor at Simple Street Ministry has died after he was hit by car in Florida.

According to a Facebook post by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, a Honda Civic was traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway and struck 42-year-old Joel Burton and 32-year-old Zebulon Dill while they were attempting to cross the roadway.

Police reported that Burton was pronounced dead at the scene and Dill was transported to HCA Fort Walton Destin Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Burton was a pastor at Simple Street Ministry in Dayton and many have taken to social media to express their love for Burton.

“Joel was a friend to all, the best father, husband, and family member you could ask for,” said Shoe 4 the Shoeless. “Joel Burton was the real deal. Loved the Lord. Loved the least, the last and the lost,” wrote another person.”

Burton had recently spoken with 2 NEWS about break-ins at a missions building. When asked about the situation Burton said, “God had always provided for us and he will do the same now.”