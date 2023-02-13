DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is partnering with Western Governors University Ohio.

Through the agreement, city employees will be able to apply for $2,500 scholarships for WGU Ohio’s online classes to pursue four-year and graduate degrees.

“Under the leadership of Mayor Mims, the City of Dayton has a focus on strengthening workforce development, and WGU Ohio is the perfect fit for working adults who are seeking a degree to boost their careers, but who can’t fit traditional campus-based schooling into their busy lives,” Dr. K.L. Allen, chancellor of WGU Ohio, said.

“That’s why hundreds of companies, associations, school districts and other organizations have chosen WGU as a partner in educating their workforce and graduates.”

The scholarships will be awarded in increments of $625 per semester for up to four terms, based on satisfactory academic performance.

“Every time you upgrade your skills, you upgrade your knowledge, ability, you upgrade the community,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said.

“Regardless of what job you have, when you are better prepared to be able to address the issues, the challenges that your community may be facing, it puts everybody in a good space.”

Western Governor’s University is an accredited nonprofit that aims to offer a chance for adult learners to attend college online from home.