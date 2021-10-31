DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s Ridgecrest park is holding a celebration and ribbon cutting for its new playground Sunday, October 31.

According to the DeWeese-Ridgecrest Youth Ambassadors, this project has been many years in the making.

The DeWeese-Ridgecrest neighborhood was hit by one of the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019. The park has been renovated and rebuilt thanks to funding from FEMA and bond money through the City of Dayton.

The celebration will run from 3:30 to 5 pm with a ribbon-cutting at 4 pm. The release said families are welcome to come in costume, as trick-or-treating will begin at 6 pm. Food will be provided.