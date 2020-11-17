Dayton outlet store offers free merchandise to non-profits Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mendelson’s Liquidation Outlet is offering free merchandise to all non-profit organizations Tuesday.

The event is Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release. The store said it’s closing its doors after being open for 55 years.  

“This is not goodbye, but rather so long for now,” said store owner Sandy Mendelson. “You know I’ll have my hands in something, but for now we want to go out on a high note. Non-profits need help and we’re here for them.” 

Non-profits are asked to bring their tax-payer ID and transportation for their haul.  

