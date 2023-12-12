DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have what it takes to be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper?

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Dayton post is looking for the next generation of troopers for the Spring Academy Class. They are hosting an open house recruitment event on Dec. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 400 Smith Drive in Dayton.

Those interested in employment can stop by the open house, where they will have the ability to talk with troopers in various stages of their careers.

Troopers will offer insight into the recruitment process, physical fitness preparation, academy life and their own experiences during their time as a trooper.

Basic requirements include:

age 20-39

U.S. citizen

high school diploma/GED

valid driver’s license

Those who meet the abovementioned requirements can complete an application at the event.

If you’re interested in employment but cannot make it to the event, call 1-866-TROOPER or visit the official website of the OSHP.