DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several organizations in Dayton are working together to put on an event this weekend to celebrate people in recovery and help others get there.

The organizations are a part of Recovery Alliance of Montgomery County Ohio (RAMCO).

“We’re volunteering and giving back to the community,” said Shirley Quinn with Voices of Fellowship.

A Families in Recovery Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18 at McIntosh Park in Dayton from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The event offers free food, activities and raffle prizes, as well as resources for people seeking help and treatment.

“There is fun in recovery. Recovery is not ‘oh Lord. I’m recovered.’ No. We laugh hard,” said Gary Johnson with Good Shepherd Ministries, who’s been sober for a little more than a year.

Organizers said recovery is a journey and involves the entire family.

“A lot of times people think it’s just the person in recovery, and it’s not. The families are going through things. The kiddos are going through things, and we have to figure out how to do events to kind of get them involved and to be able to rebuild and establish those relationships again. And that’s exactly what this event is about,” said Jessica Danner, president of Dayton Recovers.

Last year, the event drew about 300 to 500 people. This year, they’re expecting even more than that.

“We going to have ping pong, bouncy houses, basketball, food,” describes Keith Trammell of the West Side Club. “The basis of recovery is to help someone else. Get out of myself and help someone else.”

The location and timing are also important with people struggling.

“When we’re getting through the pandemic, a lot of people went back to using drugs and stuff like that. So it did affect our community. So that is our mission, a day at a time to get help to our community,” said Alan Walder with the Dayton Fellowship Club.

The event is free because of donations, sponsorships, volunteers and support from the community. Donations go back to the organizations that are working towards recovery.