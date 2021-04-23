Dayton organizations to lend helping hand on National Rebuild Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Realtors will be working with Rebuilding Together Dayton this weekend to renovate, repair and restore Dayton city homes for families in need on National Rebuild Day.
On Saturday, April 23, the home at 2908 Germantown Street in Dayton will be the center of attention as organizers work to make the property “the envy of the neighborhood.” Dayton Realtors said it will be working with Rebuilding Together Dayton on this home all morning and into the early afternoon.
“Community service is a core value of Realtors,” stated Sharon Geier, president of Dayton Realtors. “This project is not just about fixing one house; it’s about helping rebuild a community. Not only do we do the physical labor, we work to engage with all the neighbors.”
Rebuilding Together Dayton will also be working to shore up other homes in the community. Volunteers will be:
- Installing new kitchen cabinets, moving a washer and dryer, repairing gutters and downspouts and sprucing up the old bathroom of a special needs teacher on Roejack Drive
- Putting up a fence, modifying a bathroom, repairing a broken window and basement flooring, and installing new appliances and flooring in the kitchen of a 60-year-old woman on Eleanor Avenue
- Installing a new screen door and vanity, painting the interior, updating electrical and installing new flooring and faucets for the grandmother of 17 grandchildren on Madden Hills Drive