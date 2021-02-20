Dayton organizations to honor city’s first Black woman commissioner through community service Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton legend is being honored through community service on Saturday.

The groups I Love West Dayton and Dayton Young Black Professionals are partnering to host the West Dayton Give Back: Ms. Bootsie Neal Initiative.

The organizations will pass put 1,000 meals, 500 packed bookbags and 300 self-love kits outside Mount Enon Baptist Church on West Third Street from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is to honor the life and legacy of Dayton’s first Black woman elected to the city commission.

