Dayton organizations planning Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru for families in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -When Dayton’s annual Feast of Giving was canceled in September, Tae Winston knew she had to step up to help.

“When I heard that, I felt that we needed to step in and make sure our community is taken care of. So we’re going to have a drive-thru style Thanksgiving dinner,” she explained.

Winston is the owner of The Entrepreneur’s Shoppe and Marketplace. She is joining forces with the F.U.D.G.E. Foundation to make the event happen.

“I just want to put a smile on people’s face and see them enjoy their day while we enjoy ours helping them out,” said Dion Greene, founder of the F.U.D.G.E Foundation.

The pair hope to serve at least 2,000 people and also offer fresh produce, and Thanksgiving boxes. The event will happen at the Unity Banquet Center from 12 pm – 5 pm on November 25.

In order to make the event happen, they are asking for the community’s help. Fresh produce and food donations can be dropped off at The Entrepreneur’s Shoppe in Dayton (1109 West Third Street).

Cash donations can be sent to the Cashapp accounts: $TAEMARKETPLACE #UNITYBC OR $FUDGEFOUNDATION.