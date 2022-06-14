DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When the temperatures get this high, it can be dangerous and can happen fast. To help people get out of the heat, the City of Dayton has opened it’s recreation centers as cooling centers.

The rec centers will have longer hours to give people an air conditioned place to stay.

Through the end of the week the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, Northwest Recreation Center and Lohrey Recreation Center are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our recreation centers are open regularly all the time, and then during periods of extreme heat, like we like we’re experiencing now,” French said. “Oftentimes those hours may be extended. In this case, the centers are open earlier than they usually would be.”

French said opening the cooling centers gives people a place to get out of the sun, enjoy some air conditioning and stay hydrated.

“On hot days like today, it’s very, very important to try to stay out of that heat, out of the direct sunlight,” Dayton Fire Department Public Information Officer Cpt. Brad French said.

Another way the city is encouraging people to cool off is by going to one of the city’s spray parks.

“It’s a fun way to get out, stay cool, you know, get wet and, you know, take a break from the heat conditions a little bit,” French said.

French said even if your home has air conditioning, don’t forget to look after your neighbors.

“Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, particularly if you have elderly neighbors and things like that, see if there’s anything that they need,” French said.