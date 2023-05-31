It’s hot. You don’t need a thermometer or weather forecast to tell you that. You could sit around you house or apartment in the air conditioning, but there are other ways to chill. Here are some suggested ways to cool down as the mercury rises into the 90s and beyond.

City of Dayton Department of Recreation rec centers

While they have some differences — the GDRC has a 55′ slide and water sprays, for example — these three centers are more alike than not. Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, they offer either pools or aquatic centers as well as fitness centers, basketball courts and gyms. Daily “drop-in” admission is $3 ($2 for seniors), but at that price, you may as well check into the unlimited pool/fitness combo pass that runs $10/mo. Annual passes run $85 for adults ($75 for seniors), $60 for youths and $315 for a family of up to two adults and four kids living in the same house.

YMCA

Hours vary, not just for the facilities themselves but the pools as well as they will be used for various classes and organized laps. Adult passes are $32/mo., while Young Adult (18-27) are $27 and kids are $22. All three require an initial $25 fee to join. Family memberships — two adults and dependent kids up to 18 — are $57 a month, with the same $25 start-up fee.

Springfield: Splash Zone

300 Eagle City Road

Sure, it’s an outdoor waterpark, not indoors, but if you’re going to be stuck outside, there are few ways to do so as enjoyable as doing it among 400 feet of water slides and in a lazy river. The park is open noon-7 p.m. through Aug. 13, when its hours shift due to schools re-opening. Adult passes are $8 while kids 4-18 are $6. (Those 3 and under are free.) Check the website to learn about the fitness classes and swimming lessons offered by Splash Zone.

Miamisburg: Sycamore Trails Aquatic Center

305 E. Central Ave.

Take notes: While the STAC is open noon-7 p.m. through Aug. 13, with Saturday and Sunday hours then becoming part-time through Labor Day, Sundays are open only to Miamisburg residents and holders of annual passes. (Pass holders also can enter the pools each day a half hour early, at 11:30 a.m. For residents, adult annual passes are $75, with kids and seniors running $65 and families $170. Non-resident adults’ annual passes are $95, with kids/seniors $85 and families $230. Resident day passes run $4-$5, while non-residents are $8-$9.

West Carrollton: Wilson Park Pool

1226 S. Elm St.

Open noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and noon-7 p.m. Saturday, the pool offers different admission rates depending on whether or not you’re a West Carrollton resident. For residents, the daily rate for adults is $4.60 and $4 for kids and seniors. For non-resident adults, it’s $7 a day, and kids and seniors are $5.80. There are also annual deals for residents and non-residents, as well as a 10-pass multipack. Check out the brochure for full details.

Kettering: Adventure Reef Water Park

2900 Glengarry Dr.

Open noon-5 p.m. daily for Kettering residents and holders of annual passes, and 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday for non-residents, the park features water slides, a water playgroun and a splash pad, among other amenities. Annual passes for residents are $75 for adults, $65 for kids and $215 for families. Non-resident rates are $115 for adults, $100 for kids and $325 for families. (There are also daily rates.) The Kettering Recreation Center also features an indoor pool, but it’s meant more for organized events and less for fun.

Oakwood: Gardner Pool

105 Patterson Road

Open noon-8 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, this city-owned pool (website) is for Oakwood residents only. There is no option for an individual day rate, so you’re limited to just annual passes, with a discount given to members of the Oakwood Community Center:

Single: $210 (member)/$255 (non-member)

$210 (member)/$255 (non-member) Family: $330 (member)/$415 (non-member)

$330 (member)/$415 (non-member) Seniors: $120 (member)/$165 (non-member)