Dayton officials support new legislation to test fuel quality in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio, Nebraska and Alaska are the only states in the country without a program in place to test fuel for contaminants like water and sediment. On Friday, State Representative Willis Blackshear, Jr. and Montgomery County Auditor, Karl Keith, announced their support for newly-introduced fuel quality testing legislation.

“I believe Ohioans have the right to know what they’re putting in their cars,” Blackshear Jr. said.

They each support Ohio H.B. 144 to implement optional motor fuel testing in Ohio.

Blackshear said, “House Bill 144 will allow county auditors to create fuel quality testing programs in their homes counties which will then help county auditors be able to better protect consumers and keep their vehicles running safely. Without regular testing, there’s no way of knowing if the fuel Ohioans buy will be tainted by water, sediments, or other contaminants. All the bill does is give county auditors the authority to create testing programs if they choose.”

Montgomery County Auditor, Karl Keith said, “Inspectors are already checking to see that when you pump a gallon of gas that you get 100 gallons of gas well not there will be an opportunity to make sure that its actually gas.”

According to Keith, gas can become contaminated for a number of reasons including damaged pumps underground and improper maintenance.

“As snow and ice melt it can run into those tanks if they’re not careful. During rainy seasons, like in the spring when we get a lot of rain, it opens the door to water seeping into those underground tanks,” he said.

If passed, they said H.B. 144 would be a low-cost solution to a huge problem.

“Because auditors already have weights and measures inspectors the program will not be costly to initiate. Testing equipment is fairly inexpensive and counties can share equipment if needed,” Blackshear said.