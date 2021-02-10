Dayton officials assure residents water infrastructure secure after incident in Florida

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI is investigating after a hacker chemically altered a Florida city’s drinking water to a “potentially damaging” level through remote access to the plant — which raises questions about Dayton’s water infrastructure.

Florida officials said later that the public was never in danger from the hack, but 2 NEWS spoke with Dayton’s Department of Water about security measures in place locally.

“We don’t really talk about our infrastructure, you know, Homeland Security protects us from having to divulge things that could put our infrastructure at risk,” said Michael Powell, director of Dayton’s Department of Water.

Powell said the most he could say was that the network used for operations is completely separate from the department’s business network. For additional reassurance, he added that it isn’t even connected to the internet.

According to Powell, an alert system used by water departments across the country makes it easy to share information, including the details of Florida’s incident on Friday.