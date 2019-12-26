Dayton officers shown in President’s Christmas message

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump applauds during a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations ceremony for six Dayton, Ohio police officers in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The six police officers who responded to an Ohio mass shooting over the summer were included in the White House Christmas message released Wednesday, Dec. 25. A one-minute video tweeted by First Lady Melania Trump shows images of the six officers as they were honored at the White House in September where they received the medal of valor, the nation’s highest public safety award. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Dayton police officers were shown in President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas message posted to Twitter on Christmas Day.

The officers were recognized by President Trump at the White House in September for shooting and killing shooter Conner Betts in the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the Oregon District that killed nine people and injured 27. In the ceremony, Trump bestowed up the officers the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest public safety award.

Footage of that ceremony was shown in the message, which was posted to the First Lady’s Twitter on Christmas Day.

Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.