Dayton officers shown in President’s Christmas message

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Dayton police officers were shown in President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas message posted to Twitter on Christmas Day.
The officers were recognized by President Trump at the White House in September for shooting and killing shooter Conner Betts in the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the Oregon District that killed nine people and injured 27. In the ceremony, Trump bestowed up the officers the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest public safety award.
Footage of that ceremony was shown in the message, which was posted to the First Lady’s Twitter on Christmas Day.
Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness! pic.twitter.com/yE6Vejihfo— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2019
