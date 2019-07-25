Dayton officers back on duty after officer-involved shooting

According to authorities, the man was holding a gun and running from police near Kosmo Drive and Williams Street as officers were conducting a gun violence reduction blitz.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton Police officers are now back on duty and a third will soon return after an officer-involved shooting last Thursday that left a man in critical condition.

Police tried to pull over a Jeep for incorrect license plates and excessive window tint when the driver took off and led officers on a chase through the west side of Dayton.

The driver pulled into an apartment complex and got into a Toyota. The car tries to drive off but is ultimately blocked in by law enforcement.

A passenger in that vehicle, Re’al Streety, jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and fled from officers.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the officers give the man several verbal commands to drop his weapon before hearing gunshots.

Medics were called and Streety was taken to the hospital, where at last update, he is in critical but stable condition.

The three officers were placed on leave pending an investigation by the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau.

