DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a police officer struck a pedestrian with their vehicle on Friday, March 3.

According to James Rider with the Dayton Police Department, an officer on patrol, who has not been identified, was attempting to make a left turn from Watervliet Avenue onto Smithville Road and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway on Smithville Road.

The officer immediately administered aid to the pedestrian and requested for a medic. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the following day, according to Rider.

Professional Services Bureau and Traffic Services Unit are both investigating the incident.