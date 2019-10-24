Dayton officer resigns following controversial comment about kidnapping victim

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police officer who came under fire for recent social media comments made toward kidnapping victim Kwasi Casey has resigned, according to department officials.

READ MORE: Family and friends of Kwasi Casey react to controversial Facebook comment

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS Officer Timothy Liddy handed in his resignation effective October 24, just before he was supposed to be interviewed by the Professional Standards Bureau regarding the Facebook post in question.

Casey was kidnapped in July. His remains were found in a burned garage in September.

We’re told an administrative investigation into Liddy’s comment will continue based on all available evidence.

Chief Richard Biehl and members of the senior command staff met with two of Kwasi Casey’s family members on Monday to offer their apology for Liddy’s hurtful comments.

On Facebook, Liddy wrote the following:

“Karma finally got Kwasi! When you live the life he did and area career criminal it comes back to get them. We’ve seen it too many times for years.”

The family was told that his comments do not reflect the values of the Dayton Police Department.

Casey’s family was contacted again Thursday to notify them of Liddy’s resignation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.