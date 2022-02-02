TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were able to respond to a fire promptly after a Trotwood Police officer spotted flames while on the job.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Trotwood Police officer was making a traffic stop when he saw the fire in an apartment building on Redway Circle. The officer called the fire in at 12:26 am.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were shooting through the roof.

Dispatch confirmed that everyone made it out of the building safely and no one was injured in the blaze. The extent of the damage done to the building is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.