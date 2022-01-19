DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Police Officer has been named the Montgomery County Police Chief’s Officer of the Year after he took down a suspect while injured in September of 2021.

According to the Dayton PD, Officer Thadeu Holloway was working a fraud call at a Dollar General in September when he was shot by the suspect and injured on the side of his head. Holloway then returned fire at the suspect, hitting him several times.

After the incident, Holloway was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Dayton Police Department said Holloway was able to make necessary requests over the radio, guard the suspect and protect bystanders until more crews arrived.

He was presented with the award on January 19, 2021.