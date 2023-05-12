DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Dayton police officer is helping the community by organizing a clean-up event at a local park.

“I’ve lived in Dayton my entire life and there were illegal activities in the park, and with the help of other Dayton police officers, citizens of Dayton, Public Works and Montgomery County, we were able to improve the status of the park,” Beall said.

According to the Dayton Police Department, Officer Madeline Beall is running a scheduled cleanup at Deweese Park. Volunteers will be at the park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to help clean up the area.