DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019 was added to the DEA Wall of Honor in Washington D.C. last weekend.

In November of 2019, Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio was shot while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road in Dayton. He died three days later from his injuries.

Del Rio was a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department and a longtime DEA Task Force Officer.

Del Rio’s name was added to the Wall of Honor on the weekend of October 16, Dayton Fire and Police said in a Facebook post. This ceremony was part of Washington D.C.’s Police Weekend 2021.