Video in player above is from May 2023, the traditional opening time frame for public swimming pools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a job? The city of Dayton is offering free lifeguard training sessions to those looking to work in Dayton.

According to a release by the city of Dayton, anyone 15 or older can train to be a lifeguard for free, so long as they commit to working for the city. In order to become a lifeguard, candidates must be able to pass the pre-skill requirements and attend all three free classes.

Classes will be held August 2 through 4, the event page stated. Classes run from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Dabney Pool.

To register, visit the Northwest Center or call 937-333-3322.