DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Judges with the Dayton Municipal Court and the Dayton Clerk of Court are offering a special deal to save you some money.

Fee Reduction Week is being held from Nov. 13 to 17. The duo will be offering a 50 percent discount on various fees, fines and costs to people needing to pay.

People can receive the discount for paying items like minor offense fines, record sealing and expungement fees and traffic tickets. Payments for items like OVI-related fees, parking tickets, photo enforcement fees, probation fees and restitution are not included in the offer.

“Fee Reduction Week is an opportunity for people to pay off their court debt and get a fresh start,” said Clerk of Court Marty Gehres. “We know that court fees and fines can burden many people, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get back on track.”

If you are wanting to participate in Fee Reduction Week, you can click here or visit Dayton Municipal Court. You must pay the reduced fee in full during the promotional week.