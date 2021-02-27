Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo starts Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to start those engines. The Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo is back.

The expo kicks off Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Organizers said you can expect to find monster trucks, rock crawlers, Jeeps, trucks and more. There will also be vendors ranging from fabrication to accessories.

Admission is 5 dollars. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Face masks are required.

For more information, visit www.daytonoffroadexpo.com.