Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo starts Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to start those engines. The Dayton Off Road and Outdoor Expo is back.

The expo kicks off Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Organizers said you can expect to find monster trucks, rock crawlers, Jeeps, trucks and more. There will also be vendors ranging from fabrication to accessories.

Admission is 5 dollars. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Face masks are required.

For more information, visit www.daytonoffroadexpo.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS