DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The nursing home where the late Penny Boddie lived had been fined and cited by the government numerous times prior to her going missing.

2 NEWS received a statement from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), that said the case of Boddie, the woman with dementia who went missing from CareCore at Mary Scott, is currently under investigation. She was last seen at the facility on Sunday, May 14, at 9:30 p.m. Just days later, on Wednesday, May 17, the Dayton Police Department said Boddie had been found dead.

DPD says they believe no foul play is suspected.

“Any loss of life is always tragic,” ODH said. “The incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and pending the outcome of the investigation, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue their decision and may impose penalties.”

The nursing facility was given two out of five stars for an overall rating on medicare.gov.

(Courtesy: medicare.gov)

Inspections conducted by the state of Ohio show the overall health rating for the nursing home is one star, which is described as ‘Much Below Average.’ Staffing at the facility received a one-star rating as well.

On July 21, 2022, the facility received its latest noted health inspection, according to the full report. During the inspection, a total of 20 citations were given, well above both the state and national average. In Ohio, the average is 10.2 health citations, while the national average is 8.7.

Medicare also reports nine complaints over the past three years that resulted in a citation for the location. One citation came from an infection control inspection, which took place sometime in the past 3 years, Medicare said.

The facility also was subject to 5 federal fines totaling $141,806 over the past 3 years, including one for $110,885 in July 2022, Medicare reports.

The quality measures rating at Mary Scott is ranked five stars, which is considered as ‘Much Above Average.’ There is limited data for short-term stays at the facility as recorded by the government. Medicare gives out the rankings based on data from chosen clinical data measures. For quality measures, Medicare says the more stars a facility has means the performance is better.

“The quality measures star rating measures parts of nursing home performance in certain areas of care, like if residents have gotten their flu shots, are in pain, or are losing weight,” according to Medicare.

2 NEWS looked through the Ohio Department of Health and complaint surveys that have been completed by the state. Three survey results are shown to have been completed in 2023, with the most recent being from March 10.

We reached out to CareCore at Mary Scott on Tuesday, May 16 for comment. The facility told 2 NEWS they had no comment and would not answer any questions at that time.