Dayton notifies WPAFB, Department of Defense on intention to file lawsuit over PFAS contamination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton notified Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Department of Defense about its intention to file a lawsuit last week.

The city said WPAFB and the DOD need to address PFAS contamination. City officials want enforcement of environmental laws and to obtain an order to stop contaminants from entering the city’s Mad River Wellfield, along with the aquifer that supplies those wells.

The city is asking for remediation of current contamination as well as reimbursement for work already done.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the city does not want to file the lawsuit and hopes the notice will spur action.