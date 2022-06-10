DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Expressions of Life on Dayton’s west side is gearing up for a free health fair this weekend.

The nonprofit is located at 160 Salem Ave. in an area that often lacks resources and is food insecure.

“We want to make sure the food we’re providing is healthy for the body,” said LaDawn Turner, executive director of Expressions of Life.

It’s been around since 2008, serving about 25 adults and children on a daily basis. Its goal is to encourage healthy lifestyles and connect the community to resources they need.

“Mental health, spiritual health, physical health, emotional health — we address all of that,” said Turner.

Expressions of Life will hold a free community health fair Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Partners like Premier Health and Kettering Health will be on hand. The food pantry will be open, and the grill will be fired up. There will be an exercise class, first aid and CPR training, health screenings, and informational resources for people. There will also be raffle and door prizes and children’s activities.

“This is our attempt to reach out into the community, bring residents to our community outreach center where they can learn about different health objectives,” saidTurner. “This is an opportunity for them to come out, get their blood sugar checked, get their blood pressure checked, get their BMI checked.”

It also comes at a time when many people neglected their health and medical needs over the last couple years due to COVID.

While Expressions of Life has hosted workshops and seminars in the past, they’ve never hosted anything on this scale.

They will also offer free transportation for people in the surrounding area to the event.