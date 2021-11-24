DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton-area animal nonprofit is struggling for pet food donations.

People and Paws located at 2346 Valley Pike in Dayton is in desperate need.

“We try to feed financially-fragile people’s pets so they stay in their fur-ever homes,” says Joyce Ahmad, founder of People and Paws.

The organization relies strictly on donations and is lacking them.

“It’s been very hard this year because of COVID and also because of the supply chain,” says Ahmad. “People are not donating because they also have their own pets to feed and their own financial responsibilities. We are definitely hurting because the donations are not coming in.”

Evergreen Veterinary Hospital located at 6600 Centerville Business Parkway in Centerville is trying to help satisfy the hunger and ease the burden with its annual Holiday Pet Food Drive.

“We need dry dog food, dry cat food — both adult — and kitten food,” lists Registered Veterinary Technician Lorie Cassity.

Over the years, they’ve collected 15,000 pounds of food for a variety of organizations.

“With COVID and the struggles of people having difficulty feeding themselves or wondering where their next meal is coming from, now we have Christmas and the holidays and presents and other obligations, we don’t want their pets to be forgotten,” says Lorie.

This year’s donations are going to People and Paws, and they’ll take anything they can get.

“You can go to the dollar store. It doesn’t have to be super expensive. The more that you can donate, the more pets you can help,” says Lorie.

Donations that come in from now until the end of the year will go to the nonprofit to be handed out during its Saturday distributions and help keep four-legged friends fed.

“I cannot begin to tell you how grateful I am to Evergreen Veterinary Clinic,” says Joyce.

You can drop off donations at the hospital Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. You can also make checks out to People and Paws.