DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton organization that gives back all year long is continuing to give back during a time of year when people need it most.

The Dayton Fellowship Club, a nonprofit that helps recovering addicts, is preparing to host two annual events.

“The holidays are some of the most depressing times for people who don’t have family, don’t have friends,” says Alan Walder who’s in charge of the Community Action Committee for the Dayton Fellowship Club. “We still got to let the community know we can enjoy each other, help each other, even in the difficult times of COVID-19 and what we’re dealing with.”

A Holiday Gift Giveaway will take place Saturday, December 18 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A Holiday Dinner Giveaway will be held Saturday, Christmas Day, December 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Dayton Fellowship Club says it’s received about $10,000 worth of donations to pull off both events. The goal is to make sure every child has a present and every family has a meal.

“We have a large community that supports the Dayton Fellowship Club,” says Shirley Quinn who is a board member and does community outreach for the club.

Donations came from the community, Dayton Fellowship members, Meijer and several local organizations.

Both giveaways are drive-thru events for the second year due to COVID. Cars can line up outside of the club at 1124 Germantown Street for the next two Saturdays for the giveaways. Children must be present to receive a gift.

“It’s awesome. It’s really nice to see the expression on their faces,” says Quinn. “I’ve been doing this for many many years now, and it’s very rewarding.”

The Dayton Fellowship Club says anyone is welcome to come through the drive-up events.