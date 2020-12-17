Dayton nonprofit distributes Christmas gifts to children in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas approaching, some local nonprofits are working to make this holiday special for families in need.

Despite the pandemic, the organization For Love of Children (FLOC) has continued its tradition of distributing Christmas gifts to kids in need.

“She’s gotten a lot of Barbies, she’s gotten a lot of games,” said Demi Montgomery, whose family has received gifts from FLOC previously.

Montgomery told 2 NEWS those are some of the Christmas presents she’s been able to give her daughter over the past few years thanks to FLOC.

“It means a lot because a lot of times, we’re on a set income,” she said. “So without it, she may not be able to get some of the stuff that she’s been able to get over the years.”

The Christmas gift distribution is one of the FLOC’s biggest projects each year, usually providing gifts to about 2,200 children annually in the Miami Valley, according to Beth Mann, FLOC’s president.

But with COVID cases surging, the organization is limiting its distribution this year to kids with Montgomery County Children Services, Mann said.

“There’s typically 100 people in our toy cottage every hour, on the hour during our programming days,” Mann said. “We couldn’t put our volunteers at risk. We didn’t want to put the families at risk.”

FLOC was able to give gifts to about 370 kids this year thanks to the community’s help, Mann said.

“I get contacted pretty much on a daily basis by people, and not just once,” she said. “I mean like lots of calls a day, saying, ‘What can I do to help? How can I help? Where can we help?'”

FLOC has completed its Christmas gift distribution this year, but the organization is now focusing on getting food to hungry families, Mann said.

To donate to For Love of Children, click here.