Dayton National Night Out events canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Generic Graphic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual neighborhood caravan for National Night Out has been canceled by the City of Dayton.

While City leaders, the Dayton Police Department, and the Dayton Fire Department look forward to these events every August, we believe the community cannot participate safely this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

City of Dayton

Organizers say they look forward to celebrating the event in 2021.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS