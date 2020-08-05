Dayton National Night Out events canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The annual neighborhood caravan for National Night Out has been canceled by the City of Dayton.
While City leaders, the Dayton Police Department, and the Dayton Fire Department look forward to these events every August, we believe the community cannot participate safely this year because of COVID-19 concerns.City of Dayton
Organizers say they look forward to celebrating the event in 2021.
