Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A remembrance event to honor veterans that have died is being held in Dayton.

According to a release, Wreaths Across America is being held at over 3,500 cemeteries in the nation, including at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton on Saturday. The color guard will lead a procession at 11:45 a.m. and wreath laying following at 12 p.m.

The procession will lead from the office to the monument.

If you plan on attending the remembrance event, the organization says to park in the Northwest Parking Lot near the Dayton VA Hospital emergency room. If you are in need of handicapped accessible parking, you will be able to park at the cemetery.

For more information about the event, click here.