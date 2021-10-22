DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has a new chief of police.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Kamran Afzal as the new chief of police for the Dayton Police Department. She said Chief Afzal has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement operations and executive leadership, including his most recent service as the police chief in Hopewell, Virginia.

“Over the last six months, this community has engaged in an extensive recruitment process, which provided me with a diverse spectrum of perspectives and invaluable input necessary for me to select the best police chief for our City,” said City Manager Dickstein. “Throughout the process, Kamran consistently displayed leadership qualities that will serve our police department and community well. His experience in successfully implementing effective community engagement processes, leading various police operational units in reducing crime, along with his demonstrated commitment to train and develop the next generation of police leaders makes Chief Afzal a great addition to our team. With Deputy Director/Assistant Chief Matt Carper and Assistant Chief Eric Henderson leading beside him, I am confident that Chief Afzal will be successful in advancing the important work of police reform and helping us create stronger relationships with the City of Dayton’s police and all members of our community.”



Chief Afzal began his law enforcement career with the U.S. Capitol Police in 1991, and later joined the Arlington County Police Department in 1993 where he served as a patrol officer and command staff member. Additionally, Afzal served as chief of police for the Durango Police Department from April 2017 to December 2018.



“I am humbled beyond words and privileged to be given the honor of leading a dynamic department and continue to build upon the Dayton Police Department’s legacy,” said Chief Afzal.

The announcement follows a six-month nationwide search to select the new chief after Richard Biehl, the former Dayton police chief, retired after 13 years of service.

“I am excited to have Chief Afzal lead the Dayton Police Department,” said Mayor Nan Whaley. “An important outcome of our police reform process was robust community involvement in the selection of our new chief, and I feel certain that the community’s voice was heard. I look forward to seeing Chief Afzal carry out the long-term implementation of our police reform process and build on the work that has already been done.”

Chief Afzal will begin his service with the Dayton Police Department on December 20, 2021.

