COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Six Ohio cities are ranked among the top 150 according to how their city leaders managed them over the last year.

Akron came in as Ohio’s best-run city, ranking at 81, according to the study released by WalletHub. Dayton (87) and Columbus (92) also fell into the top 100 of the best-run cities.

The state’s three other largest cities also made the study: Toledo at 107, Cincinnati at 110, and Cleveland at 146.

According to WalletHub, the study began by looking at the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. using six key categories: Financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution.

Those categories were then weighed using 38 metrics, including long-term debt (financial stability), high school graduation rate (education), average life expectancy (health), violent crime rate (safety), unemployment and underemployment rates (economy), average commute time (infrastructure and pollution).

“The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage,” WalletHub said about the study. “In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. That often means not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions.

Overall, Nampa, Idaho, a city of approximately 100,200 people just west of Boise, came in at the number 1 spot. The nation’s capital, Washington D.C., came in at 150.

Of Ohio’s neighboring states, Michigan had Warren (No. 35), Grand Rapids (No. 40), Flint (No. 144), and Detroit (No. 145); Indiana had Fort Wayne (No. 3), Indianapolis (No. 64), and Gary (No. 74); Pennsylvania had Pittsburgh (No. 120) and Philadelphia (No. 134); West Virginia had Huntington (No. 29) and Charleston (No. 93); and Kentucky had Lexington-Fayette (No. 5) and Louisville (No. 31).

A map of the study’s results is below.