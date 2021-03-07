Dayton NAACP using donation from Hollywood Gaming winnings for voter education and youth groups

The Dayton unit of the NAACP is the Dayton region’s oldest and largest civil and human rights organization. Their mission to fight racism continues thanks to generous gamers at the Hollywood Gaming Casino.

At the end of February $5,889 dollars was donated to the Dayton unit of the NAACP. Each month, Hollywood Gaming customers are encouraged to donate some of their prize winnings to a cause.

“We just want to make sure that as a business in Dayton, we are part of the community and we do that many different ways. I can’t thank our customers enough who are donating [their] ‘Tito tickets,'” Dan Kennedy, general manager of Hollywood Gaming.

This is a partnership that’s continued for years according to Dr. Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton NAACP.

“Seeing an organization come into the community and not only provide job opportunities to the residents but also [be] a good corporate citizen [and put] their money where their mouth is,” said Foward. “These dollars are to help that directly and we are appreciative of it.”

Dr. Foward says the NAACP will continue to work hard to ensure the political, educational, social and economic quality of rights to all people and eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

Foward says the money will go to supporting their 5 youth programs and other projects including civic engagement and voter education committees.