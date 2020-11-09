Dayton NAACP to provide update on its criminal justice reform strategies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Derrick L. Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP will hold a press conference on Monday to provide an update on its “8-Point Strategy on Criminal Justice Reform and Police Accountability”, according to the organization’s press release.

The 11 a.m. press conference will include local law enforcement agencies such as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Oakwood Public Safety and Kettering Police Department.

For more information, visit www.naacpdayton.org.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS