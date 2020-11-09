Dayton NAACP to provide update on its criminal justice reform strategies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP will hold a press conference on Monday to provide an update on its “8-Point Strategy on Criminal Justice Reform and Police Accountability”, according to the organization’s press release.

The 11 a.m. press conference will include local law enforcement agencies such as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Oakwood Public Safety and Kettering Police Department.

For more information, visit www.naacpdayton.org.