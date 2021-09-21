Dayton NAACP to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a Meet the Candidates forum at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, September 27.

Candidates for the offices of Dayton Mayor, Dayton City Commission, Harrison Township Trustee and Jefferson Township Trustee will meet at Grace Methodist Church at 1001 Harvard Blvd, the Dayton NAACP said.

Tom Roberts, vice president and chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee will serve as moderator.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand from the candidates that are running for office,” Roberts said. “Every election is critically important. The candidates elected this November will make decisions at the local level that will affect our lives on a daily basis.”

This year, the Dayton Unit NAACP will collaborate with four other organizations to gather Dayton Region voters at this event, both in-person and on social media.

Organizations include:

League of Women Voters of The Greater Dayton Area

Dayton Daily News

Dayton Montgomery County National PanHellenic Council

The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Ohio – Free and Accepted Masons

“Everyday Citizens have heard the terminology, ‘Swing States,’ however candidates know and also understand the power of ‘Swing Votes,’ said Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of the Dayton Unit NAACP. “When Middle-Class Caucasians and College Students, as well as Hispanics and Latinos, join the African American community in the ‘VOTING PROCESS,’ it creates an environment of change. We will continue to work with our brothers and sisters to ensure that all voices are heard.”