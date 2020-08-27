Dayton NAACP, sports fans react to postponed NBA playoffs, Reds game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to the Wisconsin police shooting and a deadly shooting at a protest, the NBA playoffs and Reds Game were both postponed tonight, as players protest racial injustice.

President of the NAACP Dayton Chapter Derrick L Foward said that athletes and sports teams have influence, and their choice to protest Wednesday’s basketball and baseball games sends a message to their followers and the country.

“Whenever teams like that are unified for a person it sends a loud and clear message to America that we are tired, sick and tired of being gunned down in the hands of law enforcement,” Foward said.

The players are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Three NBA playoff games and and the Reds versus Brewers game were postponed.

Sports fans at Brixx Ice Company in Dayton say, while disappointed the games were postponed, they understand why the players are boycotting.

“This needs to happen because if people don’t speak, nothing is going to change, so i think this is a positive thing for the NBA,” Greg Smith said.

“I feel the players have a right to protest whenever they want and however they feel that’s appropriate, and if that’s what happened, it’s fine,” Jim Wahl said. “Personally, I think there should be more information about what’s happened.”

Foward said the organization will review the video and audio closely to analyze what happened in Kenosha.

He said their efforts will continue until the officers are held accountable.

“There will not be any rest until America comes to grips with racism,” Forward said.

The NBA announced the playoff games will be rescheduled.