DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Unit of the NAACP is holding a press conference on Tuesday concerning the topics of redistricting, early voting and a candidates forum.

This event, hosted by the Dayton Unit NAACP Leadership Team and Political Action Committee, will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 am. According to a release by the Dayton NAACP, speakers will meet at the NAACP Dayton Headquarters located at 915 Salem Avenue.

You can watch the conference live here at WDTN.com.